Many thanks to Chinh Le for his excellent “As I See It” column, titled "Many worried about access to health care" (April 13).

His explanation of how drug companies and insurance companies (the medical industrial complex) use our tax dollars to create new drugs and services, but then charge U.S. citizens extraordinary prices, sometimes hundreds of times the cost of the drug or service.

Dr. Le’s piece was a great picture on a global scale. I will add a quick story to show how that plays out on a local scale.

Several years ago I attended a panel discussion of three doctors that was sponsored by Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates.

One of the docs said, “Here’s why health care can’t ever really work as a business. Patients make poor consumers. If I tell a patient to go to a certain specialist, or to take a certain medication, they don’t shop around. They don’t try to find the very best professional or most accurate medication. They just do what I tell them.

“And for capitalism to actually work, customers have to think critically and make choices, so that the best products and services rise to the top, and poor quality goods and services fall by the wayside. But when you are in pain and suffering, you don’t really have the capacity to be a critical consumer, you just do what you’re told. And that's why health care fails in a capitalist, business environment.”

Mark Weiss

Corvallis