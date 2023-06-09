With the upcoming changes with the paper, and our newspapers soon to be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service, I want to thank all the newspaper carriers who for decades have delivered our newspapers to us.

Rising early in the morning to pick up the papers, fold them and place them in the wrapper so they wouldn’t get wet in the rain, snow. Working weekends, holidays -- 365 days of the year, you have been there for us customers, ensuring we get our newspapers. Through your dedication, kindness and incredible customer service, we have been well taken care of, and you will all be very much missed.