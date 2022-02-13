Letter: Thankful for staff members of hospital

Kudos to Albany Hospital. Last year, a few weeks before Christmas, I was taken to the hospital by ambulance by a crew of caring emergency medical technicians.

After many hours in the emergency room and a battery of tests, I was admitted to the hospital for serious intestinal issues. I spent five days on the second floor.

From the cleaning staff, nurse’s aides, X-ray technicians, lab staff, physical therapy staff, nurses and doctors I received very good care. They answered all my questions, kept me informed as to why I was receiving each medication, treated me with respect and made me as comfortable as they could.

These are caring people who look after us in our time of need. I am thankful for them and was very grateful the hospital had a bed for me.

Peggy Kowal

Albany

