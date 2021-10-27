Letter: Thank you to Stone Soup volunteers

The volunteers at Stone Soup Corvallis are doing a fantastic job of feeding the hungry.

COVID-19 has brought challenging times: More people are hungry, less food is available and the price of food is rising. COVID restrictions limit cooks in the kitchen to three or four at a time, yet our volunteers in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church and First Christian Church kitchens prepare meals for up to 220 people with careful planning and grueling work.

Meals are packaged to go because Stone Soup cannot have congregate dining yet. Food is prepared for the Hygiene Center four days per week, and meals purchased from a caterer are served three days a week at the South Corvallis Food Bank. Food service manager Keith Omdalen coordinates all of this.

A huge thank you goes to Stone Soup cooks, servers, dishwashers and other volunteers. More than 100 people volunteer each month, many working multiple shifts. The meals and the volunteers are much appreciated by the people they serve. If meals are needed for people in quarantine, Stone Soup prepares those for pick-up, thus helping the agencies serve those who are in isolation.