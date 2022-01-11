 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thank you for the amazing gift bags

Letters Stock

A heartfelt thank you to the Grace City Church Women’s Group, which donated amazing gift bags for 22 students at College Hill High School.

Each student’s gifts were personalized and directed toward their special interests and needs. These gifts included shoes, coats, sewing machines, fishing rods, a pressure washer and a laptop, to name just a few. Many of the students have commented on how these gifts were the bright light in their holiday breaks. Thank you for your kindness and generosity!

Kelly Guenther, office manager, Harding Center

Corvallis

 

