Letter: Tens of millions don't admire Biden

James Schulte ("We have lost our bearings, folks," Jan. 25), like numerous other Democrats I’ve heard from, bases his defense of President Biden on attacks against his predecessor.

This is illogical. President Trump is long gone from office, President Biden firmly entrenched. We should judge Mr. Biden by his actions on and after Jan. 20, 2021, not on somebody else’s prior to then. If it’ll assist you in understanding, Mr. Schulte, I’ll share my misgivings.

Mr. Biden pledged to govern as a moderate, but immediately put the lie to that by signing seven liberal executive orders within 48 hours. During this last year, he has yet to oppose a single extremist measure.

He pledged to unify the country, but has been divisive from Day One. He endorsed and promulgated the Democrat Big Lie on “Jim Crow II,” and capped that off in his recent speech where he likened all Americans not supporting that lie to Jefferson Davis, Bull Connor and George Wallace. Democrats all, by the way.

Economically, he has pumped gargantuan sums of money into the economy, contributing to inflation unseen in decades. In the foreign policy arena, events control Biden, not vice versa, as manifested in the Afghanistan debacle, the Ukraine crisis, the China/Taiwan situation and nuclear Iran. The travesty at our southern border has also worsened.

That’s why I neither admire nor respect President Biden, Mr. Schulte. I certainly hope this helps you wrap your head around why so many tens of millions of others don’t either.

John Brenan

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0