If you live in Corvallis, you should look at your tax bill before you vote on Measure 2-140.
You’ll see the following levies: Corvallis School District 509J, Corvallis School District 509J Local Option 2022, Linn-Benton Community College, Linn Benton Lincoln Education Service District, 911 Emergency Service District, Benton County, Benton County Extension District, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, Benton County Local Option 2018, Benton County Soil & Water, City of Corvallis, Corvallis Local Option 2019, South Corvallis Urban Renewal, Bonds Linn-Benton Community College, Bonds Corvallis School District 2018 and Linn-Benton Community College Bond 2022.
Sixteen levies with ever-increasing rates is apparently not enough to fund our local governments. No matter how much I pay, they always need more. It is always for a good cause, but my tax bill has gone up 50% in the last decade, while my salary has gone up marginally.
For a modest property assessed at $300,000, the tax bill will top $500 a month if this measure passes. No wonder homelessness is a problem.
Curtis Lending
Corvallis