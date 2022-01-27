Letter: Take the time to look into expansion

Regarding the proposed Coffin Butte expansion, the residents of Benton County need to ask ourselves why we would agree to such an endeavor that doesn’t have our collective best interests at heart.

As I understand it, the citizens of Benton County are already supporting a landfill that serves a five-county region, so in effect we’re doing our part to deal with trash coming out of four other counties. In what way do we benefit from a landfill twice the size? The Arizona-based Republic Services believes the landfill should be way bigger to deal with trash coming from counties all over the state and from Washington.

Yikes! Our residents and our county do not have to agree to this. Our citizens don’t need an even bigger, ginormous landfill, and our county coffers don’t even significantly benefit from the contract. Republic Services shareholders benefit, though. More trash = more money.

Please take the time to look into the issue.

If this proposed expansion doesn’t sit right with you, please be in touch with your county commissioners at 541-766-6800.

Amy Luhn

Corvallis

