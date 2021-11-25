Letter: Switch to flax, help sea life

The Nov. 14 edition of the paper showcased two excellent columns on climate change — one by Dianne Roth and the other by Philip Wenz.

Both discussed how individual behavior can impact the health of our planet. Our planet and all its inhabitants are facing perilous times with water shortages, rising sea levels, fires, starvation — the list seems endless.

An example of how our behavior can make a difference can be found in the November issue of the National Geographic in an article on the Antarctic. Our behavior definitely impacts the amount of food for polar species including whales, seals and penguins.

Not only is the Antarctic warming, these increasing temperatures affect krill. Krill, small crustaceans, provide sustenance for a large variety of species. But krill are also being overfished for use in health products — specifically omega-3 supplements.

You can find krill supplements at Costco. However, we can get our omega-3 fatty acids from an Oregon company without taking omega-3 capsules. Bob’s Red Mill offers an abundant source of omega-3 in its flax meal and chia seeds. This seems like a win-win to me — switch from supplements to Bob’s Red Mill flax meal or chia seeds, support an Oregon company and help imperiled sea life.

Joanna Stockslager

Albany

