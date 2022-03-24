Letter: Sweeps traumatize those uprooted

With grave concern I read the coverage several weeks back of John Borowski and associates’ struggle to maintain their benevolent feeding mission to Corvallis’ homeless community.

Their well-intentioned efforts had been threatened by the regulations of the city Parks and Recreation Department and the Benton County Health Department.

So with heartwarming gratitude I followed the March 14 front-page report of the negotiations and accommodation given this mission of compassion. Borowski Burgers continue to nourish the hungry of our community! Many thanks to all involved!

However, I am just as concerned to see the front-page coverage of the simultaneous sweeps being enacted by Parks and Rec, Corvallis Police Department, the Oregon Department of Transportation, and Portland and Western Railroad!

The concerted effort of these entities to remove area homeless from their encampments has taken away literally all options for our homeless neighbors’ relocation. Furthermore, in so doing, most of their possessions are being destroyed and/or lost.

Then there’s the emotional and psychological trauma these sweeps bring upon those so harshly uprooted. Additionally, such sweeps drive our houseless neighbors farther and farther from the support services they need, thanks to the chaos of their relocation.

I hope the same spirit of cooperation government offices used to assist the Borowskis might be brought to bear upon discerning and enacting a solution for a safe place for our houseless neighbors to reside without fear of further sweeps or harassment. Then I’d love to see the coverage of that — on the front page!

Tim Roach

Corvallis

