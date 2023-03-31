This is a follow-up to my letter “Parents/guardians are responsible,” published March 10, about the increase in challenging behaviors in Corvallis schools, where the March 1 article “Walkout leads to support” makes no mention of the responsibility of parents/guardians.

As with the March 1 article, in the March 26 article “Corvallis teachers disclose violence” the word “parent” is nowhere to be found. Students are rarely suspended. Why is that? Because the school district uses a model called Positive Behavior Interventions & Supports “to promote positive behavior through intervention, not punishment.” So basically there are no consequences for students who misbehave, are disrespectful or act violently.

As I said in early March, the parents/guardians are the responsible parties and need to be held accountable. Again, simply suspend these students and let their parents/guardians deal with them. I call this PBIS version 2.0: Parent-Based Institutional Support.

Mark Kaenel

Corvallis