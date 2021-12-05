 Skip to main content
Letter: Support of teachers should be priority

The “High Cost of Leadership” article contains a couple of misconceptions on the part of some of the Greater Albany Public Schools Board members.

First, money does not guarantee excellence or the right match for our district. “Gold standard candidates” who are in it for the gold will be a disappointment.

Second, it will not be the superintendent who will increase the reading levels of third-graders. It will be the hardworking first-, second- and third-grade teachers who will be the ones who make the difference. Strong support for our classroom teachers should be the top priority for both the board members and the next superintendent.

Steven Hammond

Albany

 

