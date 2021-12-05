Letter: Support of teachers should be priority

First, money does not guarantee excellence or the right match for our district. “Gold standard candidates” who are in it for the gold will be a disappointment.

Second, it will not be the superintendent who will increase the reading levels of third-graders. It will be the hardworking first-, second- and third-grade teachers who will be the ones who make the difference. Strong support for our classroom teachers should be the top priority for both the board members and the next superintendent.