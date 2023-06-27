On June 22 in Dallas, Texas, a 62-year-old USPS postal worker walking his beat, delivering the U.S. mail, collapsed.

The temperature was 115, not even a record for Dallas. His delivery truck had no air conditioning, he had no refuge, and he died.

This lack of cooling is true of FedEx and UPS vans. UPS workers, unlike FedEx workers, are at least unionized. The UPS Teamsters Union has been negotiating for cooling for years, and seems at last to be getting somewhere now with its new, more democratic leadership, and it is now fighting for a new contract, as the old one is up for renewal next month.

The situation with so many of the workers who serve us reflects the weakness of labor in this country, as well as the callousness of most employers, including the U.S. government. I am going to support our delivery folks wherever I can. The time for them to acquire a little power has never been better. I hope they can take advantage of it.

Cheryl Stevenson

Corvallis