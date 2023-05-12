I am pleased to support Ben Watts for the Greater Albany Public Schools Board.

Ben’s commitment to transparency and open communication is only one of the many reasons I support him for the school board. His experience as a member of the GAPS Budget Committee and a father of school-aged children make him the most qualified candidate in the race.

Ben’s answers to the questionnaire also demonstrate a thoughtful and nuanced approach to the challenges facing our schools.

I believe that Ben is the kind of leader we need on the school board — someone who is willing to listen to all stakeholders, collaborate on solutions and prioritize the needs of our students. I urge my fellow voters to join me in supporting Ben Watts for GAPS Board.

Josefine Fleetwood

Albany