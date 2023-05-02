I am writing to voice my strong support for Ben Watts as a candidate for the Greater Albany Public Schools school board.

His response to the question about school-based health centers shows that he understands the vital role that these centers play in improving the health and well-being of our students.

Studies have shown that school-based health centers can lead to higher grade-point averages, increased promotion and graduation rates, and reduced absenteeism and suspension rates. They also provide critical services such as mental health support, contraception and information about sexually transmitted infections.

I am heartened to see that Ben Watts recognizes the importance of providing access to health care for our students, and I believe that his commitment to this issue makes him an ideal candidate for the school board.

By supporting school-based health centers, we can help to ensure that all students have the resources they need to succeed.

Amy Lucas

Albany