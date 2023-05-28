Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

I have a huge problem with the May 21 front-page story “South Korea awards adoptee.”

I adopted three children from South Korea in the '90s. I researched Holt International Children’s Services, started by Harry and Bertha Holt of Creswell after the Korean War, to find families for the war orphans. All of my children were voluntarily given up as infants; my husband and I had extensive background checks, and counseling. They required naturalization and proof of it.

I don’t have a say about the South Korean side, but the Holt agency in the United States is legitimate. Its motto is “Every Child Deserves a Home” — even if they are from other countries.

It’s very unfortunate that Crapser suffered from two negligent families, but there are thousands of children who benefited from American families, mine included. Child abuse is horrible, and America has too many cases from biological families.

I’m furious that Holt International has been shown so negatively. Holt is a Christian-based organization. My children’s elementary school in Eugene was named after Bertha Holt. Our society needs to deal with things and move on. Suing and money don't fix anything.

Shelly Ellison

Lebanon