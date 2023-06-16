As the Associated Students of Oregon State University president, I know that students have more needs than ever before.

And universities in Oregon — such as OSU — have been doing more with less, as they operate with limited funding that puts Oregon 45th in the nation for per-student state funding of public universities.

That’s why I was so excited to see that legislative champions for higher education such as House Speaker Dan Rayfield propose a budget this year that would allocate $1 billion for public universities. This investment is an important first step in reducing the burden on students, and merits gratitude from all of us.

While we know additional investments will be needed down the line, this proposed funding level puts Oregon on the right trajectory to support students and higher education in the future.

I hope you will join me in thanking Rep. Rayfield and other legislators who supported these investments. On behalf of OSU students and all of those who rely on our public university system, we are all grateful for your support and your championing of higher education.

Carissa O’Donnell

Corvallis