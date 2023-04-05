The article in the March 21 edition about the Albany's move to LEDs for streetlights was interesting in that it points out all the benefits of using LEDs, then goes on to discuss the reduction of light pollution, which not only obstructs the stars but disturbs sleep and wildlife.

With that in mind, what was the engineer thinking when he/she designed and placed the streetlights on Northwest Crocker Lane? The street looks like an airport landing strip. Not my words.

The lights light up the front of my house two blocks away. This is not dark-sky compliant, where the light does not shine beyond the area to be illuminated. Why not use soft white lights, which give a gentler light, instead of daylight lights?

Ron Stebbins

North Albany