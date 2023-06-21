Sunday’s edition (June 11) quoted Corvallis Fire Marshal Jones as saying that “a takeoff wildfire is just not going to happen in our area.”

Mr. Jones’ comments contradict what I heard from his colleagues, including other Corvallis Fire Department staff members, when I attended the Benton County Wildfire Preparedness Workshop in May. I learned that we cannot rely on historical fire data alone to predict our wildfire risk. We need to factor in the changes to weather patterns and where fires happen now.

Recent catastrophic wildfires in Oregon, driven by hot winds and flying embers, occurred along creeks and other areas that were once thought unlikely to burn. The 2014 Timberhill-Chip Ross fire occurred in a wetland. Homes were spared only because the wind changed direction.

It is unrealistic and dangerous to say that Corvallis is immune to the threat of wildfire. Our summers are dryer and hotter. The fire season begins earlier and ends later.

Corvallis allows fireworks, and Corvallis’ natural areas have a buildup of invasive plants and ladder-fire fuels. Surrounding forestland can and will burn. Burning embers start fires miles from their origin.

Corvallis residents are better served to listen to the fire professionals at the Oregon State University Extension Service office, who are encouraging us all to create defensible space around our homes. You can find links to information at its fire program webpage.

Stay safe this fire season: Create defensible space!

Pamela Burnor

Corvallis