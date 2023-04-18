Progressives in Western Oregon have started a well-funded campaign designed to squeeze out anyone who is dragging down the progressive agenda.

They have fingered Eastern Oregon for banishment.

I anticipated they would formalize what they have long wanted: godless tyranny.

Are Oregonians who push the Greater Idaho concept ready to concede our state to these tyrants? That would leave plenty of people on the west side who do not support the progressive program sitting ducks. These are multigenerational Oregon families with businesses, farms and ranches, careers, churches, and so on at extreme risk.

While I sympathize with those of the Greater Idaho concept, I am not ready to capitulate. Further, I think it is naïve to think progressives would acquiesce their intent to dictate to Eastern Oregon. They do and can pursue that through federal policies and other means, such as using their disproportionate wealth.

A friend who I have known since childhood told me that if I am unwilling to go along with the progressive program, I should move to a redneck state. No joke — calling me a redneck when I am not nearly as bigoted as he obviously is.

There’s no way this state should concede to this evil. We need to wake up.

Keith Gallagher

Corvallis