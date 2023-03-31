The climate crisis demands that we eliminate fossil fuels for heat and power.

NW Natural is desperately attempting to delay and derail the inevitable end to its business model. The Eugene City Council passed an electrification ordinance that ends natural gas hookups for new residential construction. NW Natural has launched a million-dollar campaign to refer the ordinance to voters, who they hope will overturn it. Electrification offers an affordable transition to a post-fossil fuel energy economy.

As existing gas cooking and heating appliances reach the end of their useful life, they can be replaced with efficient electric substitutes, representing savings for consumers rather than added cost. For NW Natural and two smaller fossil gas suppliers in Oregon, this rational transition is an existential threat. So they are fighting to prevent electrification.

Ending dependence on fossil methane could be traumatic not only for NW Natural but also for consumers. As individuals transition away from methane, a smaller and smaller customer base will be left to pay for maintenance of the methane infrastructure. NW Natural could suffer bankruptcy, leaving existing customers suddenly stranded with unusable equipment.

The State of Oregon could avert this catastrophic scenario by purchasing the methane companies and closing them in a deliberate planned and regulated program that protects consumers. The market value of all three methane distributers is less than $2 billion. Methane revenues, controlled by the state, could be directed toward assisting consumers with the electric transition, rather than desperate attempts to prevent it.

Mike Beilstein

Corvallis