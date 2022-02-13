Letter: Starnes proposing solution to problem

After reading several campaign websites for the upcoming gubernatorial election, I noted Patrick Starnes is the candidate who stands out by offering a concrete, proactive policy agenda against a field of party-line clichés.

I am particularly interested in his plan for extending the Oregon Health Plan to all residents of Oregon.

There are many reasons to support Starnes’ single-payer plan, but one that never receives attention in the media debate is that it would free small businesses such as mine from the burden of providing health insurance to employees, making it easier for us to retain regular staff longer term.

Many politicians from both major political parties often talk about helping small businesses, but Patrick Starnes alone is proposing a concrete solution to a key problem that we all face.

Not only is Patrick Starnes the only candidate to advance this solution, but he’s also the candidate most likely to follow through on it. The biggest obstacle to implementation is not an increased tax burden (it would actually save Oregonians money), but industry lobbying. Meanwhile, Starnes has campaigned against the influence of private interests in government for years.

In short, Patrick Starnes is the best chance Oregon has of attaining a better health care system.

Stephan Franciosi

Alsea

