As I listened to and read the news this morning, I was saddened and appalled.

I find that our “intellectuals” are once again messing with our language. No longer should we use terms like Christmas, Easter, merry, wreaths, reindeer, bunnies, eggs and chicks.

Others considered problematic are tribe, founder, minorities and America. We should refrain from the use of the words radical, terrorist and fundamentalist. Where are we going with this?

If you ask me who I am, my name is Floyd. I find my real identity in the person of Jesus Christ. I describe myself as a born-again Christian, a fundamental, evangelical follower of Jesus Christ. I am a veteran of 13 years’ military service, and a proud American.

It is time we proud Americans stand up against the so-called woke culture.

Floyd Bacon

Albany