Speak out against hate in all forms

Thank you, Councilor Steph Newton, for speaking out against hate in our community. Your model has encouraged me to write this letter.

Thirty years ago, I was one of the volunteer coordinators for the Anne Frank Exhibit held at Linn-Benton Community College. At the time, the threat of skinheads’ disruption made the local news, and I, being Jewish, was petrified.

However, after training more than 360 volunteers, mostly non-Jewish, to help with this event, I was heartened by the support of our community.

Though divisiveness and fear seem to be all around us these days, I know for certain that voices of compassion and inclusion exist in our community. Like Councilor Newton, I encourage community members, leaders and organizations to do the right thing and speak out against hate in all its forms.

Barbara A. Callner

Albany