Letter: Spanking becomes beating too often

It was to my great relief to see that John Rosemond’s Sunday column was replaced with Jann Blackstone’s column.

In an earlier letter to the editor I expressed my concern that John Rosemond is misrepresenting his credentials by calling himself a licensed psychologist in the state of North Carolina. As a retired licensed professional counselor, it’s important to me that people in the field of counseling be honest about their licensure so as not to deceive potential clients.

Mr. Rosemond is a psychological associate, which means he has to practice under a Ph.D. Licensed Psychologist. He has described his approach to parenting as “biblically based" or “traditional biblical parenting.” He subscribes to “spare the rod, spoil the child.”

Although he has many good practices to prescribe, he also encourages practices that are controversial and opposed by many successful psychologists and therapists.

His stance on spanking is one that is questioned, especially in today’s atmosphere of high numbers regarding child abuse. Every 10 seconds, a child is abused in America. That’s 7.9 million per year, 91.4% of whom are maltreated by one or both parents. In America, five children die every day from child abuse. Spanking becomes beating all too often.

I suggest for those who miss John Rosemond’s column that they purchase his books or follow him on Twitter, though I caution you to, as every informed person would do, seek out books by competent child therapists and behaviorists that offer alternatives to spanking that really work.

Leslie Weatherill

Albany

