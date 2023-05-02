There is a lot of talk about the problem of fentanyl overdoses, including sponsoring some bills in the Legislature to address the problem.

Fentanyl is just the latest drug to cause overdoses in recreational drug users. Others such as heroin, barbiturates, amphetamines, etc., have been causing the same problems for years.

When I was in chemistry graduate school in California in the late '60s, some chemists went out on the streets of San Francisco, bought street drugs such as ecstasy, angel dust, PCP, etc., and took them back to the lab for analysis. The first thing they found was that none of the drugs was what the sellers said it was. The second was that they all contained varying amounts of LSD.

LSD was easy to make from lysergic acid, and the active dose was extremely small, so the dealers didn’t have to use very much for each pill.

The situation isn’t much different today, only fentanyl has been added to the mix. Lysergic acid is much more difficult to obtain than it used to be; fentanyl is easy to synthesize from readily available raw materials and is more active than heroin.

No one, not even the seller, knows the composition or the dose of these illegal street drugs. Anyone taking a drug that was not sold by a legitimate pharmacy or drugstore is playing Russian roulette; sooner or later, they are going to get an overdose of something.

Jay Burreson

Corvallis