Letter: Something wrong with our system?

If a neighbor is without essential meds or medical procedures, do we simply wish them well? Or do we begin to think:

Is something wrong with our health care system? And why do other first-world countries not have these same problems? And then we might begin to think, if that person had good health, they could contribute to society and to our economy. If they could then earn more money, they might even own a house one day to pass down to their children. They could maybe buy an electric car and avoid increased gasoline prices.