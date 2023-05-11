I received a postcard April 27 at my home from someone who was outraged about my letter “Groups don’t always share same attitudes” (April 25), replying to Keith Gallagher’s letter “State should not concede to evil” (April 18).

Now, the person who wrote to me could have sent a response to the newspaper, but then they would have had to reveal their name. You guessed it: The postcard was unsigned, and the handwriting became almost unreadable as they ranted on.