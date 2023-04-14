Regarding the bond measure for the Benton County Justice Center, there is something that people need to take into account.

Having worked in local and regional government for more than 30 years, I have observed a few things. First, like in George Orwell’s novella “Animal Farm,” “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”

That holds true for city and county government. All departments are equal, but some are more equal than others.

The most equal are police and fire. I have seen through the years that they get what they want. Much further down, but still very much on the higher end of “equal,” is public works. Then the rest are the truly equal, as in not the upper caste of departments.

With that in mind, make no mistake: Police and fire get what they want. The rest scramble for the crumbs.

Which makes the proposed bond frustrating. They are now asking to get not only most of our regular taxes, but also an additional $110 million-plus. They should maybe look more closely at their existing budget and, like the rest of us in a recession, try to live within their means.

Jim Long

Corvallis