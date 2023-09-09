To argue the false equivalence between the number of deaths from mass murders and those from drugs manifests a callous disregard for the different psychological and emotional impact of these events on their survivors and society at large.

Drug deaths typically don’t include an assault on a community, leaving members fearful for their safety and the safety of others.

While there are too many deaths from drugs, at least abuse is recognized as a public health issue in need of intervention and treatment; gun violence is presented as only a side effect of a constitutional right. And therein lies the rub.

The assertion that the Constitution allows for the unlimited and uncontrolled right to guns is a lie. That is only one interpretation, foisted on society by those who care little for others in society.

Supporters of this interpretation care only about themselves and their rights, while disregarding the rights of the rest of us to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness — rights guaranteed to all, not just gun fanatics.

So please spare us the indignation of being seen as unworthy of caring and compassion. All of society is emotionally affected by the murderous impulses of those who can grab a gun and wantonly murder.

Without readily available guns, whether possessed legally or not, mass murders would be much rarer.

Robert B. Harris

Albany