Letter: So whose actions encouraged Putin?

Recall that as early as 2017, Trump began voicing the conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, had interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

This was one of the things Trump pressured Zelensky to “investigate” while withholding military aid.

In 2019 Trump pushed out Marie Yovanovitch, the well-regarded ambassador to Ukraine, after Rudolph Giuliani mounted a smear campaign against her.

Before extorting Zelensky, Trump alarmed officials by freezing military aid to Ukraine that Congress had appropriated. Officials subsequently testified that granting this aid was important in dissuading Russian aggression, which would be in European and U.S. interests.

In 2019, Trump communicated in various ways to Zelensky that a White House meeting would be conditioned on his digging up dirt on Joe Biden.

Then, shockingly, Trump repeatedly instructed Zelensky to contact Giuliani to discuss what Zelensky would be required to do to please Trump.

So whose actions encouraged Putin?

Robert B. Harris

Albany

