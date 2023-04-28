Mr. Kughn, in his April 23 letter “Not the place to build this facility,” states the county should not build the justice center on property adjacent to the HP facility on Highway 20.

He refers to the property as “farmland,” and suggests the county should build on less expensive land the county currently owns. The selected site is actually zoned “general industrial, medium/high-density residential,” not agricultural.

And Benton County doesn’t have land where the justice center facilities could be built on a campus where personnel costs could be minimized by taking advantage of efficiencies of adjacencies and that affords the opportunity for future growth.

Mr. Kughn also questions the use of the example of the average home assessed value ($258,590) and suggests that the real average sale price is $540,000. Bond measures are based on assessed value, not sales price.

The cost of the bond measure to taxpayers is a maximum of $.55 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. Example: A single-family home located near the fourth hole of the Corvallis Club has a Zillow market value of $647,010.

The assessed value of the home is $366,802; based on an assessment of $.55/$1,000, the added annual tax would be $201.74, roughly the cost of a weekly coffee drink at Starbucks. That does not strike me as too oppressive.

Please join me in voting “Yes” for 2-140. It’s a small price to pay for improving public safety, and helping people with behavioral health and addiction problems improve their lives.

Cornelia Levy-Bencheton

Corvallis