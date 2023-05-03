A couple of recent letters referred to my letter, “All anyone does is blame the hardware,” April 5.

Robert Harris (“False dichotomy is inaccurate, biased,” April 25) thinks I’m giving a false dichotomy and mentions a few articles and discussions in Congress about fentanyl.

The point of my letter was that there were other causes and possible solutions to gun violence problems. One of those problems is the inordinate amount of press gun violence gets as compared to other deaths.

Had I waited a couple of days, I could have mentioned the same gun incident back East got front-page coverage three days running in the local paper. Four local fentanyl deaths made the paper only once.

Bob Greenwade (“Letter raises some significant points,” April 27) concedes I made some points, but then ends his letter with the notion that life is more important than liberty.

He bases this notion on the fact that some Founding Fathers used the term “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” He believes the order is important. If he’s right, why do we fight wars?

I’d remind him of these relevant quotes: “Give me liberty, or give me death!,” Patrick Henry; and “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety,” Benjamin Franklin. Prisoners and slaves have life. But they don’t have liberty.

Suggesting life is more important than liberty is a slap in the face to every service person who has sacrificed for this country.

Frank Lathen

Lebanon