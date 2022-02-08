Letter: Skarlatos shouldn't be on the ballot

The way to preserve the rule of law is to exercise it.

U.S. Constitution, 14th Amendment, Section 3: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”

Alek Skarlatos would appear to be disqualified to run for or hold any office under the United States or any State. Apparently he claims the endorsement of Kevin McCarthy, another insurrectionist who should be banned from public office.

If Mr. Skarlatos would like to clear the air, he can denounce the lies about 2020 election fraud and denounce the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on our Capitol.

I don’t see anywhere in the Oregon Revised Statutes Elections chapters authorizing a challenge with the Secretary of State, as has been done in North Carolina with insurrectionist Cawthorn. I wonder what the appropriate legal challenge is.

The simple answer is to elect someone else, but I would like him stricken from the ballot.

Robert Corl

Albany

