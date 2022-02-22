Letter: Skarlatos not qualified for seat

Alek Skarlatos is not qualified for U.S. Congressional District 4.

Date of birth: Oct. 10, 1992; he will be 30 the month before the election.

Education: graduate of Roseburg High School. Attended Umpqua Community College. Details to come?

Military service: Oregon Army National Guard, 2012-17. Nine-month deployment to Afghanistan, 2015. Rank, Specialist. The guard has two levels of Private, then Specialist. Looks like the equivalent of a corporal when my dad was one in World War II.

Notoriety: He was involved in stopping an armed gunman on a train in Europe in 2015. A film was made about it. He placed third on “Dancing with the Stars” Season 21.

Political life: 2018, unsuccessful Douglas County commissioner. 2020, unsuccessful Congressional District 4. Current insurrectionist and disqualified Republican Party candidate for District 4.

Work experience: inexperienced, uneducated, notorious, anti-democracy, anti-science.

He is a member of the group who will not disclose its agenda. No party platform in 2020. Mitch McConnell refuses to disclose the party agenda in 2022.

What does Alek stand for? How will he make my life better? How could he possibly know how to run a congressional office?

I went to the city of Roseburg website. Alex is not qualified to run its water system. He might be qualified to be an entry-level police patrol officer, or entry-level maintenance worker.

When I was 30, I had been practicing law four years in Corvallis, and was involved in charity and civics. I was not qualified for a U.S. congressional seat.

Robert Corl

Albany

