I read the opinion “Halt shipments of weapons to Ukraine” by Rick Staggenborg, M.D., published on Aug. 15.

As a professional engineer, I would like to add that should a nuclear war take place anywhere in the world, it could make our earth uninhabitable.

A good Jan. 13, 2020, video by Martin Sheen, “World Beyond War,” explains the twin dangers facing humanity. One is the climate change, and the other danger is nuclear war.

We are taking action on climate change; however, nuclear armament is increasing. The USA and Russia have the most nuclear weapons; however China, Pakistan, India and North Korea are increasing production at an alarming rate.

In addition to Rick’s request to call and write members of Congress, I suggest you sign the Declaration of Peace on World Beyond War’s website and speak out globally.

Fred E. Shaub

Corvallis