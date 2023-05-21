One of the most destructive forces driving wedges between American citizens is the use of manufactured online controversies to generate both viewership and advertising revenue.

“Outrage porn” is a term coined in 2009 by political cartoonist and essayist Tim Kreider of the New York Times. In his 2012 book “Trust Me, I’m Lying,” Ryan Holiday said “outrage porn” often describes the fact that people "like getting pissed off almost as much as they like actual porn.”

Feeding the nation’s addiction to outrage porn can lead to the release of adrenaline, cortisol and epinephrine. There’s nothing quite as life-affirming as a daily dose of fight-or-flight adrenaline to make a person feel more alive, generating stress factors (high blood pressure, increased heart rate).

Then there’s the junk food consumed to counter the feeling of hopelessness to do anything about it.

Every talk show, every news outlet, every talking head, left, right, center, deranged, sanctimonious, et al., uses the industrial outrage industry to their financial advantage. And our nation suffers from it. We all suffer from it, because we are finding it more difficult to dialogue with people who might hold different views.

“Shout and pout” is not a useful strategy for engaging in dialogue.

I would encourage us all to reduce our choices for outrage to things that are really important. I have my choices. I promise not to read any story about or comment from Jim Jordan. Yours? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

Michael Coolen

Corvallis