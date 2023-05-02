Milton Weaver emphasizes that every shooter believes they are victims of perpetual humiliating treatment by students, teachers, administrators and even parents … beginning in kindergarten and unabated until conflict will “trigger” (his word) discussion of how to handle exhibited long-term negative behavior (“The solution to school shootings is right before our eyes,” April 12).

Then comes Weaver’s shocking premise for stopping school shootings: “First it must be recognized this is a school-created problem and needs to have a school and mental health solution.”

My response? Incredulity! No, make that “in-cruel-dulity,” while my guitar gently weeps (and now frets!). Borrowing from George Harrison, let me alert you to diverted, inverted perversion.

Troubled, often-truant students may languish in understaffed schools, but shooters aren’t created in schools. That’s a 10 on the blaming-the-victim scale.

Professional behavioral solutions are not normally initiated with a guilt trip.

Analogs:

Blaming worshipers for carelessly having their heads bowed in unlocked churches and synagogues.

Blaming shoppers for buying at a “Target” store.

Blaming Las Vegas for the “remains” in Las Vegas.

Blaming prayer for a preyer!

Weaver suggests more mental health staffing to teach anger management to students, staff and, now, me.

His advocacy for fully-staffed, fully-funded counseling departments at schools is spot-on, but, sadly, faces financial futility. But to blame schools for creating shooters? (More gentle weeping.)

Facts:

According to a U.S. Government Accountability Office study, 50% of school shootings are done by unaffiliated shooters.

We were allowed a regulated Militia; we got unregulated, diverted, inverted perversion.

Wayne Spletstoser

Shedd