I am writing in response to Gary Hartman’s letter (“Now it’s time for some common sense”) in the March 12 edition.

It raises two questions about guns and safety: Who is shooting? And who is being shot?

Current data clearly shows that the biggest category of gun injury and death is suicide. The next-biggest category is unintentional or accidental discharges.

In the realm of intentional homicide, the trigger person and victim are usually known to each other: family members, neighbors, acquaintances, rivals, etc. These shootings take place in the context of these relationships. Despite the enormous press coverage that mass shootings get, stranger-on-stranger gun violence is the smallest category of gun injury and death.

The result of these patterns of gun-related injury and death is that you are many times more likely to be killed or injured by a gun if you have a gun in your home than if you do not possess a gun.

Michael DeLollis

Corvallis