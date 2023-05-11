I am writing to express my shock that HB 2002 was recently passed by the Democrats in the House.

This is an extreme measure that combines abortion rights with gender medicine.

There is no longer a requirement of counseling for a year before a minor/adult gets approval for puberty blockers, sex-change hormones and double mastectomies. Many counselors have already acknowledged that they often approve gender medicine treatment after only one visit.

Here are some of the provisions in HB 2002:

It prohibits health insurance plans from limiting/denying coverage for irreversible sex-changing treatments and procedures for Oregonians (15 years and up).

A minor can receive irreversible sex-changing treatments and procedures without parental knowledge (already covered under a bill from 2015 for those 15 years of age or over).

Minors can have their parents’ insurer cover the cost of irreversible sex-changing treatments and procedures without parental knowledge.

Insurers must cover “medically necessary cosmetic procedures:” tracheal shave, hair electrolysis, facial feminization surgery/facial-altering treatment and penis-preserving vaginoplasty, among others. These are expensive treatments.

Oregonians will need to pay for these procedures via Medicaid and the Oregon Health Plan for any individuals in state and out-of-state minors who cannot get these procedures in their own state.

Also included is a section that prohibits an increase in the doctor’s malpractice liability insurance. There is an expectation of lawsuits by detransitioners.

Nancy Haldeman

Corvallis