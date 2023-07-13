Recently a snippet of my comments at the Lebanon City Council meeting regarding sleep sites for homeless were included in your reporting.

I would like to share a few thoughts beyond that sound bite.

I do understand why so many of the citizens who spoke at the meeting want to stop safe sleep site locations near their particular schools and homes and businesses because of their concern for public safety, fire and garbage issues.

However, I want to live in a community that expresses genuine concern for all residents, whether wealthy or poor, housed or unhoused, of value to the business community and growth of the town, or simply struggling to survive.

I want to live in a community cognizant of its history and how this problem came about. I want public leaders to stop understating the number of people struggling to get or stay housed, and to stop suggesting that all unhoused individuals are criminals.

Lebanon’s rapid growth and the prioritization of high-end over affordable housing is one of the primary reasons the homeless problem has grown and is growing.

The city of Lebanon says it doesn’t have money to address homelessness and that no one locally has stepped up to help. But we haven’t heard our city leaders leading on this issue or lobbying for money; we haven’t seen them engaging the community to raise financial contributions or to prioritize this problem.

Their political priorities seem to be elsewhere.

Kathryn Merritt

Lebanon