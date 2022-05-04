Letter: Shameful behavior is the norm in DC

Louise McAllister proclaims, “Americans no longer trust the highest court in the land” (March 27), but provides zero statistical data to move this statement from the realm of partisan opinion to objective fact.

Her manifesto is lacking in substance; her emperor has no clothes.

Packing the Supreme Court during a Democratic administration (or a Republican one, for that matter) would amount to one party overturning historical precedent in order to (presumably) give itself a short-term advantage in the judiciary. It would do to the court what gerrymandering does to the House and what creating states out of minuscule pieces of land would do to the Senate.

Long term, it would be ineffective anyway, as, when next the other party controlled both houses and the presidency, they would just as surely add yet another four justices.

At the core, advocates for this bill are exhibiting shameful, dishonorable behavior, and are putting the interests of the Democratic Party above the interests of the nation. It seems, however, that shameful, dishonorable behavior is the norm for those residing in Washington, D.C.

Acceptance of such behavior at the local level (read Corvallis) is what ensures its continuance and its escalation inside the beltway.

John Brenan

Corvallis

