Letter: Shame on those in charge of schools

Give me a break. For that matter, give the taxpayers a break. $48,000 for something called a “behavior coach” for Corvallis School District. Is this a bad joke?

The only new hire for the district should teach fiscal behavior to the knuckleheads who came up with this waste of our tax revenue.

Quit coddling our challenging children with warm and fuzzy problem-solving techniques and treating unacceptable behavior the way it’s been for decades. It’s called discipline. Shame on those in charge of school districts and our kids. Taxpayers, parents and society are the true long-haul losers.

Sunny Shepard

Corvallis

