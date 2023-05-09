Benton County’s vision for Measure 2-140, the Justice System Improvement Program, is clear: “Balance treatment and accountability to transform lives, ensure safety and strengthen the community.”

Despite public relations materials that emphasize mental health treatment and supportive services, only 4% of the $110 million bond fund is allocated to these supportive services. The homeless services component, the much-needed and touted Navigation Center would receive $3 million but will require an additional $11 million of outside funding.

Funds were secured outside of the bond measure for the Benton County Crisis Center with only five planned beds, whereas 120 beds are planned for the proposed county jail — three times the size of the existing facility.

The $1.5 million for renovation of facilities for mental health therapy for children and families will make only a small dent in the often six-month wait throughout treatment centers in the county.

The vision of “balance for treatment and accountability” is not apparent in the allocation of bond funds. We applaud all of the hard work of the commissioners, county staff and nonprofit agencies working on these challenging issues.

We are voting “No” and remain eager to see a revised measure that truly finds balance between accountability and treatment to address mental health and substance abuse for youth and adults while offering law enforcement an appropriate facility to care for inmates when other approaches are not feasible.

Dan Rosenberg, Manuela Huso, Dick Brainerd and Jennifer Gervais

Corvallis