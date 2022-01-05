Letter: Senate to consider voting rights act

The Freedom to Vote Act — legislation that will transform voting in America by setting minimum national standards for fair and secure elections — will be considered by the Senate when Congress resumes session in January.

The Freedom to Vote Act will take vital steps to protect our elections from interference and dark money by overhauling our nation’s campaign finance system. Specific measures to reform campaigns include disclosure of all major donors of any entity spending more than $10,000 in an election.

States will have the option to implement small donor funding for candidates who choose it, with a six-fold match for contributions under $200. Internet ads will be required to clearly identify their sponsors. The bill ensures that super PACs are truly independent. Thank our Senators Jeff Merkley (a co-sponsor of the bill) and Ron Wyden for their vigorous efforts to protect voting rights and fair elections.

Deborah Clark

Shedd

