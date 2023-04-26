As a member of this community, I am writing to express my strong support for Measure 2-140.

This measure is a vital step toward creating a safer and more supportive environment for our community.

One of the key elements of Measure 2-140 is expanding space for Benton County’s Children & Family Program. This program offers essential mental health support and wraparound services to youth and families in need. By investing in growing this program, we are ensuring that our most vulnerable members receive the care they deserve.

But Measure 2-140 does not stop there. It also provides funding for a homelessness and housing navigation center and establishes a new community safety and justice campus that caters to the specific needs of our unique community. This includes mental health treatment and addiction recovery services, reducing the reliance on emergency rooms and incarceration.

In times of emergency, the Emergency Operations Center established by Measure 2-140 would ensure that first responders can effectively coordinate their efforts, thereby keeping us all safer.

It is important to remember that investing in our children and families today will yield significant benefits in the long run. By providing the necessary support and services, we can prevent problems before they escalate, and reduce reliance on the justice system. This will translate into significant cost savings for taxpayers.

Let us come together as a community and support Measure 2-140. By doing so, we are investing in our children and families and securing a brighter future for us all.

Vince Adams, Corvallis School Board

Corvallis