Summertime is a critical time for youth, and far too many continue to struggle with the impacts of learning loss and social isolation that has also impacted mental health for some.

Youth need innovative solutions and access to out-of-school programs available at the Boys & Girls Clubs, the YMCA and other youth organizations across our communities.

Last year, the state’s historic $50 million investment in summer learning expanded access to programs for thousands of youth in Linn and Benton counties and more than 240,000 Oregon families.

This summer there are no funds allocated from the Legislature for summer programs, drastically reducing opportunities for youth.

Please call on Rep. Rayfield and Sen. Gelser-Blouin to prioritize approval of SB 531 to fund summer and after-school programs to ensure all Oregon youth have access to summer fun and out-of-school programs, regardless of their circumstances.

This is a small and impactful investment that will prevent long-term and costly negative consequences and help youth build bright futures.

Helen Higgins, CEO, Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis

John Andersen, CEO, Boys & Girls Club of Albany