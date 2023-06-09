“We are the last line of defense to hold the majority accountable,” Sen. Knopp of Bend said on May 23.

The boycotting senators may have reputations as fine legislators, but their boycott of the Senate floor is unconscionable. They deny Oregon’s 2022 General Election results.

The Oregon electorate is negligent if we allow 10 senators to disregard the election results. These legislators must return to do the critical work we elected them to do.

The participants in the Oregon Senate walkout argue that their actions are in the best interests of their constituents.

How do they arrive at that lofty determination? How will their constituents know which Senate actions are in their best interests? They will not know if their senators prohibit public awareness and debate on proposals before the Senate.

Senate Bill 1089 is one of the languishing bills awaiting the return of the senators. SB 1089 would bring us closer to financial, physical and emotional security.

Universal health care, the goal of SB 1089, will end our worrying that the next injury or illness might bankrupt our families. It would lead to better care for more Oregonians at a lower cost.

A 2019 Elway Institute poll showed that more than 60% of Oregonians want universal health care. This was true regardless of political party or rural vs. city residence. The poll can be viewed online.

Take action. Help these senators understand how they are harming their constituents and democracy. Search online for more information about SB 1089.

Mike Huntington

Corvallis