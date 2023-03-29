About 300 years ago, a famous theologian/mathematician/alchemist devoured the Book of Revelation and predicted the second coming of Christ would occur in 2060.

Given the recent ominous warnings about climate change, Isaac Newton may prove to be right about the year.

Regarding climate change, the following quotes are often treated as scripture among Trump Republicans and their evangelical religious-right donors and constituents.

My responsibility is to follow the Scriptures, which call upon us to occupy the land until Jesus returns.

If the troubles from environmentalists cannot be solved in the jury box or at the ballot box, perhaps the cartridge box should be used.

I don’t speak of Democrats and Republicans. I speak of liberals and Americans.

These quotes were uttered four decades ago by then-U.S. Secretary of the Interior James Watt, Republican. Numerous Republican members in the U.S. have recently spouted much the same and worse.

Some not only dismiss warnings of climate change but actively work to ensure it happens so the apocalypse will occur. They long for Christ to return, punish the liberals and reward white people. Not surprisingly, it intensified on Nov. 4, 2020.

Ironically, I think there is only one man who could galvanize the GOP and the religious right to take immediate action on climate change. If he did so, his name could go down in history as a great hero. Savior of the planet. A loathsome man: Donald Trump.

I’m not holding my breath, though on smoggy days, I’m advised to do so.

Michael T. Coolen

Corvallis