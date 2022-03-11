Letter: Russian army was sent in unprepared

As we assess the situation in Ukraine as it relates to our own political landscape, let’s remember that the unilateral recognition of the independence of Eastern Ukraine was deemed “wonderful,” and the invasion “genius.”

As I write this (March 4), Russia is a global pariah, with few if any corporations willing to do business there, and the economy is being brought to its knees. Vladimir Putin and most of his associates have their assets abroad frozen. Putin and other Russian officials are already being investigated for war crimes.

That’s not even considering the humanitarian angle of the crisis that have triggered those war-crime investigations. Thousands have been killed, civilian structures such as schools and hospitals have been deliberately targeted, and at least one nuclear power plant has been set ablaze.

Meanwhile, the Russian army has already been dealing with shortages of food and fuel. Despite all the time taken to prepare, they were sent in with an embarrassing lack of preparation.

So, thinking this through, would we really want someone in the White House, or in fact having any influence at all in our government, who thinks that this was a smart idea?

Bob Greenwade

Corvallis

